The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have a new quarterback for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but they will also have a new head coach with experience winning Super Bowl rings since the early 21st century.

However, the Raiders have a lot to prove in the regular season, as preseason games are only a small test for the strategy of their new coaching staff and to see how good the players on the practice roster are.

Even though the Raiders will have a lot of new things to start the 2023 NFL season, they know the franchise will need time for everything to work properly, as their new head coach Josh McDaniels worked for the New England Patriots, where things were very different from Las Vegas.

How many people attended the Las Vegas Raiders preseason opener?

According to the official gamebook published on the Raiders.com website, a total of 61,985 fans attended the Las Vegas Raiders preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, in a 34-7 home team victory. Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 up to 71,835 seats.

The Las Vegas Raiders still have two more preseason games to play before the regular season begins on September 10. They will play the Los Angeles Rams on the road on August 19, and their last preseason game will be back at home against the Dallas Cowboys on August 26.