Commissioner Roger Goodell has a mission: to make the NFL known across the entire globe. Now, he has unveiled his plan to do so, with a controversial scheduling change that would involve all 32 teams.

With the Steelers and Vikings set to play in Ireland in Week 4, Commissioner Roger Goodell used the occasion to discuss the NFL’s international expansion plans for the future.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Goodell wants the league to host 16 international games per year, with all 32 teams playing at least one game outside the United States each season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

16 international NFL games — is it possible?

The NFL has grown significantly in recent years. Roger Goodell has worked hard to bring the game closer to international fans, and now he has set forth an even bigger plan to expand the league’s global footprint.

see also NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes major admission about Steelers-Vikings game in Ireland

Goodell’s main objective is clear: 16 games outside the United States, with every team taking part. While the plan is ambitious, he believes it’s achievable.

Advertisement

In 2025, the NFL will play seven games abroad. The United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany were chosen as hosts this season, but Goodell insists there are even more destinations on the horizon.

Advertisement

The Commissioner revealed that Australia will host its first-ever game in 2026, while Mexico is also expected to welcome the league back next year after a four-year absence. More international venues mean more opportunities to involve all 32 franchises.

Advertisement

Roger Goodell commissioner of the NFL

The idea of each team playing at least one international game doesn’t sound far-fetched. However, the logistics are very different. Traveling to Mexico City is not the same as flying across the world to Australia, and those distances could affect whether all teams embrace the plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the NFL return to Mexico City in 2026?

One of the biggest questions about the NFL’s international series revolves around Mexico City. The Mexican fanbase has long awaited another regular-season game, and signs point to a return in 2026.

see also NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell opens new possibilities to make Super Bowl even bigger

The Estadio Azteca is currently under renovation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June. That timeline means the stadium should be ready for the next NFL season and could once again host a game—potentially featuring the Cowboys as one of the teams.