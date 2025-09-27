NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes major admission about Steelers-Vikings game in Ireland

Trending topics:
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will face off in Week 4 of the NFL season in Dublin, and commissioner Roger Goodell made a significant revelation about the game.

By Matías Persuh

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature its first game to be played in Europe this year—and it’s set to take place at none other than Dublin’s iconic Croke Park. Roger Goodell, one of the key figures behind making the Pittsburgh SteelersMinnesota Vikings matchup a reality, made a significant revelation in the lead-up to the game.

It will be a historic occasion, as it marks the first time the pigskin will fly over Irish soil. Both Tomlin’s squad and O’Connell’s team have, in a way, been given the privilege of being part of this landmark event.

During a recent conversation with the media, Goodell shared an interesting comment about the upcoming game, noting that—according to the commissioner himself—Pittsburgh was one of the teams that pushed the hardest to make this event happen.

“We wanted to bring the real thing because our fans understand that,” he said, per Jason Mackey. “The Steelers were pushing us very hard to come here. … This is a game people in the United States would want to see. I think it’s important to bring the best product.”

Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A league in expansion

The NFL is dramatically expanding its international footprint, moving beyond its established strongholds in the UK, Germany, and Mexico with an ambitious multi-continent schedule.

In a clear signal of its global intentions, the league is set to host regular-season games in new territories, including a historic first game in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park, a highly anticipated debut at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and a return to South America with a key matchup in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

This push represents the league’s most aggressive effort yet to transform American football into a truly global sport, targeting massive new fan bases and revenue streams by bringing the live, regular-season action to iconic venues across the world.

Crucial matchup for Steelers and Vikings

The historic clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin’s Croke Park this Sunday is shaping up as a must-win for both 2-1 squads.

For the Steelers, a victory is crucial to legitimize their early success and prove their revamped offense can handle a top-tier defense, a key step in their AFC North campaign.

For the Vikings, who face an unprecedented second-straight international game next week, this matchup is a vital chance to confirm their defensive dominance and bank a critical win before their demanding global road trip impacts their NFC playoff push. The result of this game will be a definitive early-season statement for whichever team emerges victorious.

