Taylor Swift could be in charge of the next Super Bowl halftime show. The possibility was confirmed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during an exclusive interview on the Today Show.

This was Goodell’s response when asked if Swift has been already invited to perform. “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special talent. Obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

The next question was whether a plan was in the works to convince Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, who, by the way, could end up in Santa Clara with him if the Kansas City Chiefs also make it to the title game. The commissioner couldn’t reveal much information. “I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe. I’m definitely a Swiftie.”

Has Taylor Swift done the Super Bowl halftime show?

No. Taylor Swift has not performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in her career, but considering this is a very special decision for the 60th edition of the game, it could be the perfect stage for her to appear in one of the most important global showcases.

Goodell confirmed that he still doesn’t know when a decision might be announced about whether Swift will perform, since everything depends on Jay-Z, as his company Roc Nation is in charge of producing the show and selecting the performers. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z to be able to help me with that one. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

