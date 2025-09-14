Lions players take shots at Ben Johnson after dominant win vs Bears

Detroit Lions secured a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears in a matchup that carried the added storyline of Ben Johnson’s return to his former team, where he once served as offensive coordinator. The coach faced harsh reactions after a lopsided 52-21 defeat.

The Lions had the chance to bounce back from a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and they made the most of it. Jared Goff delivered a stellar performance with five touchdowns, and he did it against the very team now led offensively by his former play-caller.

Johnson had warned his players about the hostile and noisy atmosphere they would face at Ford Field, a crowd he knows all too well. But it was the Detroit players themselves who made sure the Bears’ head coach felt that hostility firsthand, reminding him that leaving for a division rival doesn’t come without consequences.

The Lions players’ shots at Johnson

“This was personal…we felt we’d been betrayed…it was time to get after him,” safety Brian Branch told the press, directly addressing Johnson’s departure from the Lions to the Bears. He wasn’t the only one to send a strong message, as another Detroit player also shared his feelings.

Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears

“You see 50 points up there?” wide receiver Jameson Williams replied when asked if the Lions’ offense was just as strong without Johnson as offensive coordinator. His words echoed the chants from Detroit fans who voiced their disapproval of Johnson.

Johnson’s exit continues to spark conversation

Johnson spent the past three seasons as the Lions’ offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell. During his tenure, Detroit’s offense became one of the NFL’s most explosive units, finishing as the league leader in points per game in 2024. His decision to join a direct division rival in the Bears has come with a heavy price to pay.