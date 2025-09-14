Jared Goff breaks silence on the chants against Ben Johnson in Lions’ big win over Bears

The Detroit Lions delivered a dominating victory over the Chicago Bears, highlighted by a brilliant performance from Jared Goff. The offense shined as the Lions rolled to a 52-21 win in their second NFL game, though chants targeting Ben Johnson stirred controversy among fans.

According to Pride of Detroit, Jared Goff was visibly upset by the “F**** Ben Johnson” chants directed at his teammate during the game. He made it clear that he did not agree with the fans’ reaction, emphasizing that Johnson had contributed significantly to the Lions in previous seasons. Goff’s comments reflected his respect for the former teammate despite the boos from the stands.

“I didn’t like that. I thought he did a lot here. He didn’t deserve it,” Goff said. Despite all Johnson had contributed to turning the Lions into an elite team, the same fans who once cheered him greeted his return with negativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goff was spectacular in the victory, completing 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Offensive coordinator John Morton also impressed, orchestrating an offense that looked far more polished than in the season opener.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Why the boos for Ben Johnson?

Johnson’s contributions to the Lions were undeniable, but leaving for a division rival guaranteed a negative reaction. Had he joined a non-NFC North team, the return likely wouldn’t have been met with such hostility.

Advertisement

see also NFL imposes criticized fine on Jared Goff’s teammate for taunting in the Lions’ loss to the Packers

The situation was intensified by the game’s lopsided score. The Lions’ offense exploded for 52 points, leaving the Bears struggling to generate any momentum. Johnson’s former team suffered as Detroit controlled the matchup from start to finish.

Advertisement

John Morton’s immediate impact

The impact of John Morton was immediate and noticeable in the game against the Bears. Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns, Jared Goff nearly posted a perfect passer rating of 156.0, and the Lions’ offensive line performed significantly better than it did in last week’s season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The combination of Morton’s play-calling, Goff’s execution, and the team’s improved coordination helped the Lions dominate every aspect of the contest, solidifying their position early in the NFL season.

Advertisement