Ben Johnson sends strong warning to Bears about facing his former team, Dan Campbell’s Lions

In the matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, there’s a storyline of switching sides, as head coach Ben Johnson was until recently the offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell’s staff with the team that calls Ford Field home. In recent hours, he spoke about his prior knowledge, especially considering the heat of an interdivisional clash.

Detroit had a strong recent season, establishing itself as a high-powered offense and finishing as the NFC’s leader. However, a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers gave them a poor start to the current season, which is why this game against the Bears is expected to have an all-in or nothing atmosphere.

For Chicago, the Monday Night Football loss against the Minnesota Vikings left a bad impression, and now the team is looking to bounce back. They’ll aim to be strong in Detroit’s home, though the loud crowd could be a disadvantage, as Johnson himself admitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson’s warning to his Bears

“They know what kind of hostile environment this is going to be,” Johnson said, according to NBC Sports. “I think they have a couple players on that offense who are elite in this league. Until you’re out there — you see it on tape, but we’ve been talking about it all week,” he stated.

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

Johnson’s tenure with the Lions

Johnson spent six seasons with the Lions as Campbell’s offensive coordinator. That previous experience gives him credibility in telling his Bears players what to expect on the field Sunday, while also identifying strengths and weaknesses he saw firsthand not long ago.

Advertisement

see also Dan Campbell turns heads with strong message to Ben Johnson ahead of Lions-Bears showdown

Johnson specifically highlighted Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whom he described as one of the fastest in the league at his position. He also praised David Montgomery as a reliable player who “lowers his shoulder” and brings physical presence. The fact that both can play on the field at the same time adds complexity to the Bears’ defensive design.