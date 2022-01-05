Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not suffer too much to substitute his recently separated wide receiver Antonio Brown. If active players do not fulfill Bruce Arians expectations, there is a former NFL star that is ready to jump into the yard again.

Antonio Brown stole the show of the last Tampa Bay game in the Week 17 of the NFL 2021 season. His attitude forced his team to take the decision of, meanwhile, putting him on the injury list, before releasing him definitely. The new task for the Buccaneers is to find a new wide receiver. However, a former star and NFL Hall of Famer has raised his hand to take Brown's place in the roster.

Buccaneers knew that signing Brown in October 2020 could be a risky move. The one-time Super Bowl winner collected a series of legal and sports troubles during his career, so, it was just a matter of time before Antonio's bomb to explode.

All of a sudden the former Pittsburg wide receiver decided to quit Tampa Bay's match against New York Jets. The logical reaction was for him to be sent off the team. With the Playoffs around the corner, the Buccaneers need to be focused on just two things: find a quality replacement for Antonio Brown and build the road to take Tom Brady to his eighth Super Bowl conquer.

The NFL Hall of Famer that wants to replace Antonio Brown

The brand new Buccaneers option to take Brown's place in their roster has played as a wide receiver for 16 NFL seasons. He defended the colors of San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Seattle before his retirement in 2012. Yes: Terrell Owens.

The 48 years old T.O. wants a chance to come back to the yard to try to win the Vince Lombardi trophy, and honor he could never achieve: "I know I can do it… Let me go out there and show you. If you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive" stated Owens on his own podcast Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.

To make things clear, and avoid his statement being taken as a joke, the NFL receiver touchdowns leader in 2001, 2002, and 2006 confirmed he is just in the right shape to return to the field: "I’ve been working out the course of this entire season. There was an owner that reached out to me at the beginning of the season and told me to keep myself in shape just in case anything happens, and I have done that".

With only four years more than Tom Brady, could Terrell Owens join Blaine Gabbert, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Steve McLendon, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ryan Succop, and Richard Sherman in the experienced gang of Tampa Bay Buccaneers?