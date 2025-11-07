Eagles new star sends clear message to NFL while sending subtle jab to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles turned their focus on defense and brought many names before the trade deadline. One of them is a former Lamar Jackson teammate from the Baltimore Ravens and he made sure to sent a jab to his former team while setting high expectations for his play now that he is out of there.

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, cornerback Jaire Alexander said he is feeling physically great. However, he wasn’t able to show it because the Ravens wanted to see “some younger guys” even if he was healthy and ready to go. Hence, he didn’t enjoy his time with Lamar Jackson as his teammate.

Now, he said his focus is on proving to the Eagles and himself he hasn’t lost a step. “That’d be nice, man, I’m more into proving to myself that I can be where I know I can be… I don’t have any doubts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaire Alexander’s career has declined in the later years

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jaire Alexander was at the top of his game during the 2020 and 2022 seasons. However, injuries derailed what was a very exciting career. Since 2021, Alexander has only played more than eight games once. When he did, he was a Pro Bowler. However, 2023 and 2024 saw him play just seven games and that prompted Green Bay to trade him all the way to Baltimore, where he only played twice.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander #23, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

Alexander hasn’t done much this year. He has no interceptions, no passes defended and just five combined tackles. Alexander, who is just 28 years old, is hoping he can find his footing back again under a brilliant defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio.

Advertisement

The Eagles need a good Jaire Alexander

This was a cheap move with potential to be great if Alexander’s upside arrives. Cooper DeJean has been good, so has been Quinyon Mitchell. Still, it’s a bit worrisome that no cornerback on the Eagles roster has a single interception this year. It’s brutal and they need more turnovers.

Advertisement

Alexander has 12 career interceptions so he could help in that regard. Also, Alexander is versatile and can play nickelback and even safety if needed. If the Eagles recover the best Alexander, then this could become one of the best moves in the season.