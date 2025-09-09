NFL imposes strong fine on Jalen Carter for spitting Dak Prescott: Will he play for Eagles vs Chiefs?

In the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season debut, Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott. Now, the NFL has unveiled his fine and whether he will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Jalen Carter would face a fine for spitting on Dak Prescott in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The one-game fine amounts to $57,222 under the defensive tackle’s contract.

In a statement, the league also confirmed that Carter would face a one-game suspension. Fans were left wondering whether the defensive tackle would be available for the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL imposes fine on Jalen Carter: Will he play in Week 2 against the Chiefs?

The NFL clarified that, since Jalen Carter did not play a single snap against the Cowboys, that game counts as his one-game suspension. This means the defensive tackle will be available to face the Chiefs in Week 2.

“Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys,” the statement says. “Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check.

“The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to participate in the club’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.”

According to NFL insiders, players see this suspension as a precedent for non-football misconduct in the future. The fine imposed on Carter is significant, and the league wants to discourage this type of behavior moving forward.

Will the Eagles punish Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott?

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni stated that the Eagles would handle the situation internally. Once the NFL announced the suspension, the team decided not to impose any additional punishment on Jalen Carter.

The Eagles also agreed not to pursue guarantees in his contract or enforce a signing bonus forfeiture. However, Carter must take this as a moment to control his behavior to avoid being seen as a problematic player who could hurt the team on the field.

