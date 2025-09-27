NFL hits Eagles’ Jalen Carter with hefty fine, though far less than for spitting incident

Jalen Carter keeps cutting into his paycheck. The Philadelphia Eagles’ star defensive tackle has received another fine, though this one is far less than the punishment the NFL handed him for spitting on Dak Prescott.

In Week 1, before the first snap of the game between the Eagles and Cowboys, Carter was ejected for spitting on Prescott—an incident the league punished harshly. After the match, the NFL announced that Carter would have to pay $57,222 for the act.

Now, the defensive tackle is facing his second fine of the season following a Week 3 incident.

Why did the NFL fine Jalen Carter this time?

In Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles edged out the Rams in a thrilling last-minute win. It was during the fourth quarter, after Carter blocked a field goal, that he was flagged for taunting—an action that drew the league’s attention.

On Friday, the NFL confirmed that Carter will have to pay $11,593 for the taunting penalty. While he won’t miss any games, the fact that he has already been fined twice in just three weeks is raising concerns within the Eagles organization.

When NFL players are fined, where does the money go?

NFL fines don’t go into the league’s pockets — they’re actually directed to charity.

All player fines are collected by the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association Trust. These funds are then used to support programs that help:

Former players in need of medical, emotional, or financial assistance

Player health and wellness initiatives

Community charities and programs backed by the NFL and NFLPA

So when a player like Jalen Carter pays a fine, that money ultimately ends up helping other players or charitable causes rather than just staying with the league.