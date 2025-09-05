Jalen Carter was ejected from the game against the Dallas Cowboys after spitting on Dak Prescott. It all happened in the opening minutes of the matchup, before the rival’s first offensive series had even begun.

That incident could cost Carter a huge punishment, potentially including several games of suspension. The Philadelphia Eagles struggled without the defensive tackle, as it opened the door for Brian Schottenheimer’s team to have a solid running game.

However, as has become customary, general manager Howie Roseman was not going to sit idle in this historic quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl. For that reason, he made a significant splash.

Who just signed with the Eagles?

Za’Darius Smith just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end got a one-year contract after playing last season for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, recording four sacks in eight games.

It’s important to note that Smith is not a direct replacement for Jalen Carter in case he is suspended, as they don’t play the same position. However, if the Eagles lose Jalen for many games, Za’Darius could be a huge help in keeping the defense afloat.

