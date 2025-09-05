Trending topics:
NFL News: As Jalen Carter faces potential suspension for spitting on Dak Prescott, Eagles sign Pro Bowl player after win against Cowboys

The Eagles are preparing for a potential suspension for Jalen Carter after he spit on Dak Prescott. Howie Roseman has made a key move to strengthen his defense.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter was ejected from the game against the Dallas Cowboys after spitting on Dak Prescott. It all happened in the opening minutes of the matchup, before the rival’s first offensive series had even begun.

That incident could cost Carter a huge punishment, potentially including several games of suspension. The Philadelphia Eagles struggled without the defensive tackle, as it opened the door for Brian Schottenheimer’s team to have a solid running game.

However, as has become customary, general manager Howie Roseman was not going to sit idle in this historic quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl. For that reason, he made a significant splash.

Who just signed with the Eagles?

Za’Darius Smith just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end got a one-year contract after playing last season for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, recording four sacks in eight games.

It’s important to note that Smith is not a direct replacement for Jalen Carter in case he is suspended, as they don’t play the same position. However, if the Eagles lose Jalen for many games, Za’Darius could be a huge help in keeping the defense afloat.

