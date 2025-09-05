Jalen Carter spoke about the incident he had with Dak Prescott during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles. The Philadelphia star was asked about the footage that showed Prescott spitting first and whether the quarterback precipitated the situation.

“No. I don’t try to do nothing out of the ordinary. You know anything that I feel like I have done something back is provoked. But, you know, if it’s something out there, and y’all see it we’ll go off that.”

Carter was ejected from the game before the Cowboys’ first offensive play for spitting in Prescott’s face. Moments earlier, television cameras caught Dak spitting first, though not directly at his opponent. Despite the absence of their key defensive player, the Super Bowl champions won 24-20 at home.

What happened between Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter?

Jalen Carter spit in Dak Prescott’s face, but what remains unclear is whether the Eagles player took his rival’s initial action as provocation. This was the Philadelphia star’s response when asked if the quarterback said something that triggered his controversial reaction.

“When things start to come out and you start seeing things, you can go off that. I don’t have nothing to say about that, I’m just trying to make sure the team’s straight.”

Will Jalen Carter be suspended?

Jalen Carter could be suspended by the NFL after spitting on Dak Prescott during the game against the Cowboys. The defensive tackle also spoke about whether he expects a possible sanction after what happened.

“If I get that text or that call and by that conversation, then we’ll handle it as now. I was calm. I walked off the field calmly. I was not mad. I couldn’t really do. nothing else. The refs decision is the refs decision on the situation.”

Was Jalen Carter fined for spitting on Dak Prescott?

Jalen Carter has not been fined by the NFL, but after the review of the Week 1 games, it is very likely that a financial penalty will be announced for the player following the controversial incident.

“Things went how it went. We’re just going to focus on next week and getting better. It was intense for me. I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad. Just to support and help. Even just standing on the sideline, but, we just got to move on. I’ve a promise to them that it won’t happen again. It was a mistake that happened on my side. It just won’t happen again. I feel bad just for my teammates and the fans out there. Just not being able to finish the game. We’ll get it better. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.”

