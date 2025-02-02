Trending topics:
NFL

NFL imposes strong fine on Josh Allen teammate for incident with Travis Kelce after Bills loss to Chiefs in playoffs

Tempers flared in the heated AFC playoff showdown between the Bills and Chiefs, and now the NFL is making players pay. Josh Allen's teammate has been hit with a significant fine after an altercation with Travis Kelce.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills failed once again in their attempt to win the Super Bowl after a crushing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The outcome of that last chapter in the rivalry has been highly controversial, as the Bills have claimed that the referees allegedly helped the Chiefs on two crucial plays. Xavier Worthy’s catch that could have been an interception and the fourth-and-short that Allen failed to convert.

Now, in an impressive statistic, Allen has a 0-4 record when facing Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Despite Buffalo’s dominance over the defending champions in the regular season, the story has been very different in crucial moments.

What happened with Travis Kelce and the referees in game against Bills?

Travis Kelce was fined $11,255 for taunting Damar Hamlin after a touchdown scored by Patrick Mahomes. That play was also highly controversial because the referees did not throw a flag against the tight end.

However, the Bills were also penalized. Jordan Phillips was fined $6,722 for unnecessary roughness after responding to Kelce by hitting the tight end directly in the head with his helmet.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

