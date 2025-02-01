Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are just one victory away from securing their third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never happened in history. The Philadelphia Eagles are the final obstacle to stopping the dynasty.

This season has been very challenging for Reid due to all the injuries he has had to overcome. Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, and Jaylen Watson are some of the stars who were unavailable at some point in the schedule.

However, Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions seem to be healthy at the perfect time. As has been the case throughout the playoffs, the latest injury report is very promising.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Bryan Cook (quad), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) appear on the Chiefs’ injury report. However, there’s no need to worry, as all of them were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The only question mark is Skyy Moore (abdomen), who is listed as doubtful. The wide receiver was a limited participant, but this is understandable since he just came off IR. Although he returned to practice, he is not expected to play in the Super Bowl.

