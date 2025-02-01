Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for Super Bowl against Eagles

Andy Reid and the Chiefs have provided a crucial update on Patrick Mahomes' injury status ahead of the Super Bowl showdown against the Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are just one victory away from securing their third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never happened in history. The Philadelphia Eagles are the final obstacle to stopping the dynasty.

This season has been very challenging for Reid due to all the injuries he has had to overcome. Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, and Jaylen Watson are some of the stars who were unavailable at some point in the schedule.

However, Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions seem to be healthy at the perfect time. As has been the case throughout the playoffs, the latest injury report is very promising.

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Bryan Cook (quad), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) appear on the Chiefs’ injury report. However, there’s no need to worry, as all of them were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The only question mark is Skyy Moore (abdomen), who is listed as doubtful. The wide receiver was a limited participant, but this is understandable since he just came off IR. Although he returned to practice, he is not expected to play in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a clear message about referees supposedly helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a clear message about referees supposedly helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signs new star who shined in the Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signs new star who shined in the Copa Libertadores

Where to watch Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Tyson Fury reveals why Deontay Wilder’s return could be dangerous for heavyweights
Boxing

Tyson Fury reveals why Deontay Wilder’s return could be dangerous for heavyweights

Better Collective Logo