NFL insider reveals Browns likely focus on the 2026 NFL Draft as Shedeur Sanders awaits for help

The Cleveland Browns need big help, especially Shedeur Sanders, or any of the quarterbacks that end up starting for the team. A new report says that they will focus on offense with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns hold the sixth and 24th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Browns are likely drafting a wide receiver and a left tackle with those two picks.

Cleveland has had plenty of good o-lines in recent years, but now, that’s a necessity. As for the wideout, it’s an imperative need for the team as the Browns don’t have enough quality in that unit.

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Jerry Jeudy is the WR1 of the Browns

Jeudy is a former first-round pick that has clearly underdelivered in his NFL career. While he’s shown glimpses of his talent, he is nowhere near a first-tier weapon. Hence, a new wide receiver would clearly go a long way for the Browns.

With more consistent QB play, can 2026 Jerry Jeudy closer resemble 2024 Jerry Jeudy?



(@Ihartitz)#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Tk8w428TfV — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) March 17, 2026

Shedeur Sanders, or Deshaun Watson for that matter, need a reliable WR1 to make the offense better. A good-to-great WR will elevate the quarterback play. Hence, it’s not surprising that the Browns might opt for selecting a wideout.

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The offensive line is not sexy but it’s key

It’s not the most colorful times when a team selects a tackle in the first round. However, that’s how success is built in the NFL. Football is won in the trenches, so having a guy that can protect the quarterback’s blindside is key for success.

The quarterbacks on the Browns are not precisely elite, so providing them protection and time is how the team helps them to deliver better results than if they are rushed constantly.