NFL News: 49ers might lose star player for a big period of time with injury

The San Francisco 49ers could lose one of their star players for a month.

Christian McCaffrey running back of the San Francisco 49ers
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The San Francisco 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender in the first game of the season against the New York Jets. It was an impressive performance on offense led by Brock Purdy and Jordan Mason.

This unit could be one of the best in the NFL with names such as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. All that combined with a tremendous defense and the sky is the limit.

However, the big question in their quest to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is the health of Christian McCaffrey. That’s a worrying situation for Kyle Shanahan.

Is Christian McCaffrey out for Week 2?

Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out for Week 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the star’s absence could be longer.

“The Injured Reserve list is something we are considering now. Yesterday was his worst day. It’s on and off but with him having the worst pain yesterday, it’s something we are going to be discussing in the next 24 hours.”

Why is Christian McCaffrey inactive with 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with calf and Achilles problems since the start of preseason. If Injured Reserve is the choice, the running back will be out for at least four games.

Then, if the recovery process is successful, the star will be able to return against the Seattle Seahawks in October 10.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

