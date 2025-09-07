Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers takes a massive shot at Aaron Glenn and Jets after Steelers win over Justin Fields in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers never forgot that Aaron Glenn showed him the exit door with the Jets. Now, the quarterback found redemption thanks to an incredible victory in New York, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t forgotten that Aaron Glenn made him fly across the country just to tell him in a 15-minute meeting that he was out of the Jets. Now, the quarterback got his revenge playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers after a big 34-32 road victory against his former team.

“I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets. I gave as much as I could to that team. It didn’t work out. I didn’t have any hard feelings about that not working out. Now, I do. Maybe appreciate the way it went down in the end, but, that’s in the past. We’re 1-0.”

The Jets chose Justin Fields as their hope for the future in their quest to win the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Mike Tomlin gave Rodgers the opportunity for a last dance in win-now mode.

Why did Aaron Rodgers leave the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers left the Jets because the team’s head coach, Aaron Glenn, told him he didn’t want him as his starting quarterback. The former defensive coordinator had already made his choice and would go on to sign Justin Fields.

Rodgers publicly said that Glenn’s attitude had upset him because it was something he could have told him over the phone without making him travel for hours. Now, in their long-awaited face-to-face matchup, Aaron came away with the win.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly believe Pittsburgh can win Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly believe Pittsburgh can win Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers

Better Collective Logo