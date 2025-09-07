Trending topics:
NFL News: Justin Fields publicly hints Mike Tomlin's defense is overrated after Jets' loss against Steelers

Justin Fields made a very intriguing statement after the Jets' loss to the Steelers. Indirectly, the quarterback made it clear that Mike Tomlin's defense was overrated by NFL experts.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Justin Fields quarterback of the New York Jets
© Evan Bernstein/Getty ImagesJustin Fields quarterback of the New York Jets

Justin Fields had a strong performance in his debut with the New York Jets: 218 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and on the ground, the quarterback rushed for 48 yards and two more touchdowns. Despite his team losing against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields said that very few expected his offense to perform so well.

“A lot of fight from our team. I don’t think a lot of people expected us to come out like that, but, there are no moral victories. At the end of the day, we lost. We got to get better. That’s what we’re going to do this week. The most frustrating part is the loss.”

When Fields said that, a reporter immediately asked him: “What did you mean when you said a lot of people probably didn’t expect you to come out like that? In what way?”

Did the Jets lose against the Steelers?

Yes. The Jets lost against the Steelers but, despite that fact, in his response to that question, Justin Fields hinted that Mike Tomlin’s defense was a bit overrated coming into the game.

“I’m just calling it what it is. They acquired all these guys in the offseason. Future Hall of Famers on that side of the ball and we put up 32 points. There were still plays that were left out there. So, like I said, all we got to do is keep building, keep getting better and we’ll be good. At the end of the day, we’re not worried about critics. We’re not worried about anybody outside of the building. We’re not worried about what they’re talking about.”

