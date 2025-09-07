Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear and emotional message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers after epic win in Week 1 against Justin Fields and Jets

Aaron Rodgers was on the verge of tears after the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an incredible victory against the New York Jets.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had a spectacular debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw for 244 yards, 4 touchdowns, and led an epic 34-32 victory against the New York Jets. During a postgame interview with CBS, the veteran quarterback appeared visibly emotional.

“I love these guys. I love the organization. I love them taking a chance on bringing me in and and believing in me. Give me the opportunity to be out here with my guys. There’s no greater feeling than being on the field and being able to compete. That’s what I was thinking about all those days in the offseason. Opportunities like this. I didn’t think it will be against my former team. I’m really proud of our guys making clutch plays down the stretch.”

Despite being 41 years old, Rodgers proved he can turn the Steelers into Super Bowl contenders. However, the big challenge for Mike Tomlin will be improving a defense that was overwhelmed by the Jets’ running game.

Advertisement

Did the Steelers win today against the Jets?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Steelers won their first game of the 2025 season on the road against the New York Jets. It was a thrilling matchup that was decided in the final seconds with a 60-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with just over a minute left on the clock.

Then, when Justin Fields and the Jets were attempting a late winning drive, Jalen Ramsey made a crucial tackle on fourth down to secure the victory. Two of the stars who arrived in the offseason, Rodgers and Ramsey, shut the door in New York.

Advertisement
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends special message to the city of Pittsburgh and Steelers fans

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends special message to the city of Pittsburgh and Steelers fans

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers takes a massive shot at Aaron Glenn and Jets after Steelers win
NFL

Aaron Rodgers takes a massive shot at Aaron Glenn and Jets after Steelers win

Cam Heyward sends shocking message to Steelers fans about new contract
NFL

Cam Heyward sends shocking message to Steelers fans about new contract

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about facing Jets in Week 1
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about facing Jets in Week 1

Turner breaks silence on hamstring injury
MLB

Turner breaks silence on hamstring injury

Better Collective Logo