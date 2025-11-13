Cris Collinsworth made an unexpected comment about Darnell Washington and his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“With this guy, you go, I don’t really want to hit that coming down there, but Aaron Rodgers, you can tell the way he talks about it, they were trying to move him to tackle and I don’t think Aaron let it happen. Like he knew what he had.”

Days later, when Brooke Pryor asked Aaron Rodgers if what Collinsworth said was true, the quarterback gave a forceful response, denying that he had any influence over where Washington should play. “That’s not my recollection at all. No.”

What position does Darnell Washington play?

Darnell Washington plays as a tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a group that, due to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system, is very deep with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Connor Heyward.

Despite his large size and being an important target, the reality is that Washington’s numbers this season have been very modest, like the rest of the team’s tight ends: 14 receptions, 142 yards, and one touchdown.

