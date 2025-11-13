Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers dismisses Cris Collinsworth’s theory about Steelers during Sunday Night Football broadcast

Aaron Rodgers clarified Cris Collinsworth's comments about Darnell Washington and the position Mike Tomlin wanted him to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cris Collinsworth made an unexpected comment about Darnell Washington and his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“With this guy, you go, I don’t really want to hit that coming down there, but Aaron Rodgers, you can tell the way he talks about it, they were trying to move him to tackle and I don’t think Aaron let it happen. Like he knew what he had.”

Days later, when Brooke Pryor asked Aaron Rodgers if what Collinsworth said was true, the quarterback gave a forceful response, denying that he had any influence over where Washington should play. “That’s not my recollection at all. No.”

Advertisement

What position does Darnell Washington play?

Darnell Washington plays as a tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a group that, due to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system, is very deep with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Connor Heyward.

Despite his large size and being an important target, the reality is that Washington’s numbers this season have been very modest, like the rest of the team’s tight ends: 14 receptions, 142 yards, and one touchdown.

Advertisement

Throughout the season, Rodgers has had to distribute the ball between wide receivers and tight ends because DK Metcalf has been heavily covered by his opponents. The big problem is that with these other players, there have been almost no big splashes.

NFL News: Steelers have reportedly made final decision on firing Mike Tomlin amid growing trade rumors

see also

NFL News: Steelers have reportedly made final decision on firing Mike Tomlin amid growing trade rumors

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Steelers have reportedly made final decision on firing Mike Tomlin
NFL

Steelers have reportedly made final decision on firing Mike Tomlin

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers' wide receivers as DK Metcalf has no help
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers' wide receivers as DK Metcalf has no help

Aaron Rodgers avoids controversy with Mike Tomlin as Steelers need a wide receiver
NFL

Aaron Rodgers avoids controversy with Mike Tomlin as Steelers need a wide receiver

Colin Cowherd on how Drake Maye affected Baker Mayfield’s play in Week 10
NFL

Colin Cowherd on how Drake Maye affected Baker Mayfield’s play in Week 10

Better Collective Logo