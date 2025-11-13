Aaron Rodgers understands that DK Metcalf hasn’t had the expected production for the Pittsburgh Steelers because, week after week, teams are putting double coverage on him. For that reason, the quarterback sent a loud and clear message: the rest of the wide receivers need to step up.

“I would expect them to do it (put double coverage on Metcalf). DK is an A-receiver. He’s a dominant player and we need to find ways, even when he’s getting doubled, to give him more targets. But, when they double him and the way they doubled him the other night, there are not as many opportunities as you might think. Other guys got to get open and make plays because DK is a super talented guy, but, we haven’t been able to get him the targets that we want to because he’s getting doubled every third down basically.”

The big question is what would have happened if the Steelers hadn’t traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. General manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin believed that Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson were ready to fill in, but that hasn’t been the case.

Steelers Will Get Wide Receiver Back Against Bengals

The good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers is that Scotty Miller will be back for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another option available for the offense led by Rodgers.

“Scotty runs fast and he catches the ball. He’s an unselfish guy and he’s super smart. He knows his scheme and understands where he fits on all the progressions.”

The Steelers have a 5-4 record and sit atop the AFC North, but given the difficulty of their schedule, the Ravens (4-5) are now the divisional favorites for oddsmakers following Lamar Jackson’s return.

