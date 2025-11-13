The relationship between Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers is starting to become the target of criticism, as the team appears to be headed toward another mediocre season with a 9-8 or 8-9 record, with a possible early exit in the playoffs — or perhaps worse.

However, according to Mike Florio during an interview with 93.7 The Fan, not even a losing season appears likely to put Tomlin’s future as the team’s head coach at risk.

“I haven’t sensed that there’s any appetite for making a change and, anytime I sniff around on that, the immediate answer is there’s no way, no how, that Art Rooney is going to do it.”

Are Steelers going to fire Mike Tomlin?

Mike Florio notes that the chances of the Steelers firing Mike Tomlin are very low because owner Art Rooney II wants to preserve the team’s blueprint of keeping its head coaches for a long time. Since 1969, they’ve only had three: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin.

Is Tomlin going to leave the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin could leave the Steelers, but Florio mentions that this would only happen at the head coach’s own initiative. For example, regarding the rumors linking him to the Giants after Brian Daboll’s departure, the insider says there is less than a 1 percent chance of that happening. Tomlin will stay in Pittsburgh.

“They’re the team with three coaches since 1969. It’s going to take a lot to make a change. Tomlin would have to want to go. That’s the other side of it too. He does have control of it. It’s not like trading a player. Tomlin’s got to want to do it and the Steelers have to want to do it.”