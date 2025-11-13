Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers need help at the wide receiver position, but it’s clear that the quarterback doesn’t want to spark controversy with young players on the roster such as Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson. After making no moves at the trade deadline, general manager Omar Khan decided to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

The well-known ‘MVS’ played several years with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers and also won the Super Bowl twice alongside Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That experience could be key for the Steelers, but Rodgers notes that the decision is up to Mike Tomlin.

“I mean, I love MVS. We got a lot of history together. If he’s ready and he’s shown in practice that he’s got a grasp of the offense, I’m sure they’ll put him out there. But I got a lot of confidence in the way Roman (Wilson) has developed and Calvin (Austin III). Scotty Miller is coming back from an injury, so, we’ll see what his availability is like, but, if MVS is out there, I’d feel comfortable because I played with him a lot of snaps.”

Who just got signed with Steelers?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but since the move happened only last week, he wasn’t ready to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, with more days of work with the team, the big question is whether Tomlin is ready to activate him and give Rodgers another option on offense ahead of the crucial divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rodgers was asked if he believes MVS has learned the offense and can already fit into the system. “That’s a good question for Arthur Smith. I think that he’s smart guy. He’s spent a lot of time studying, but, you know, we got to get him more reps with the first team to see where he is at.”

