Aaron Rodgers has officially begun his journey as part of the New York Jets. Unfortunately, his first practice with the AFC East squad didn’t go as planned, resulting in an unexpected outcome that may worry fans.

The veteran quarterback the Jets were looking for has arrived. Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers to play for New York, a huge trade that has boosted the Green Gang’s odds of winning the upcoming Super Bowl.

Rodgers is poised to replace Zach Wilson as the starter for the Jets. The team has high hopes for what the Super Bowl XLV champion can do for them. Unfortunately, his first practice didn’t go as the squad had anticipated.

Aaron Rodgers’ first practice with the Jets had an unfortunate outcome

Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets finally arrived. The veteran quarterback suited up for the organized team activities (OTAs), proving that he’s committed to the franchise and will do everything to help them win another Super Bowl.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Rodgers. The Super Bowl XLV champion is set to change the team and help them improve immediately, but his first day with the squad was not what he really expected.

During his first practice as a member of the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers suffered a strained calf injury. “Something clearly not right,” the quarterback said while leaving the field in pain.

“I just tweaked my calf,” Rodgers said in press conference. “It’s good photos there. I just tweaked my calf in the little pre-practice conditioning, so I decided to take a vet day. I don’t think it’s too serious.”

One of the main concerns of the Jets regarding their new quarterback is if he will play the entire season. They expect him to be with them for at least two years, so an early injury would definitely change their whole plans for this campaign.