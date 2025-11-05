Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin, and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) are determined to build on their latest victory in the NFL. Despite a flat trade deadline day, the organization in The Burgh is behind the trail of the son of a former two-time Super Bowl champion.

Asante Samuel Jr., the son of former New England Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel, is eyeing a comeback season in the NFL. The former second-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 is determined to make his first league appearance after being limited to four outings during the 2024 campaign.

On that note, Tomlin and the Steelers may see a spot for him alongside Rodgers and the rest of the team. In the City of Bridges, the Black and Yellow organization could be looking to build another bridge—one that brings Samuel Jr. back onto the gridiron. However, Pittsburgh isn’t the only destination in Samuel Jr’s tour through the NFL.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Samuel Jr. has scheduled visits with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The latter will be the last stop for Samuel Jr. in what’s set to be a couple of busy weeks for the Florida State alumni. After the Steelers grabbed a player from the Kansas City Chiefs post-trade deadline, Pittsburgh could be making room for yet another mid-season acquisition.

Asante Samuel of the Los Angeles Chargers

Samuel Jr’s stats

The 26-year-old cornerback has made 50 career appearances in the NFL. Spending four seasons with the Chargers, Samuel Jr. has registered 176 tackles (148 solo), 37 broken passes, six interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

However, Samuel Jr.’s rookie season remains the best campaign of his NFL career. Since then, the son of the two-time Super Bowl–winning defensive back has struggled. A steady decrease in production and injuries have hindered his ability to stay in the league. Now, the free agent cornerback vies to earn himself a second chance.

No such thing as redemption in LA

As Fowler reported, Samuel Jr. will visit the Steelers on Nov. 12. Therefore, he won’t be with Rodgers and company when Pittsburgh visits Los Angeles to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. It would’ve been a storybook return for the 26-year-old defensive back, but it’s simply too good to be true.

Moreover, neither of the teams Samuel Jr. is visiting next week is scheduled to face the Bolts in the 2025 NFL season. Thus, any potential revenge game will most likely have to wait until next year—if the cornerback makes his way back into the league.

