NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers part ways with Aaron Rodgers’ teammates after trade deadline

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have shaken up their practice squad after the team made no moves before the NFL trade deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue making moves on their practice squad after general manager Omar Khan decided not to take action for a trade before the NFL deadline.

Now, through their official account on X, the team confirmed that two players were released. “We have released defensive end K.J. Henry and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee from the practice squad.”

The Steelers remain the top team in the AFC North, and their home victory against the Indianapolis Colts has put them back into the conversation as potential Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers.

Who did Steelers sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that they have signed defensive back Daequan Hardy and linebacker Mark Robinson to the practice squad. This adds to the announcement they had already made about the arrival of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Although that last move for the wide receiver has generated a lot of excitement due to his past with Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation, noting that a practice squad decision shouldn’t be given too much importance.

“He’s just in the practice squad right now. So, we’ll get him in the fold, get him working and check his overall level of conditioning. How he learns and some of those things. It is not the Dugger discussion. He’s just a practice squad guy.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
