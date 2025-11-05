Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly expected to be very active before the trade deadline. However, in the end, general manager Omar Khan didn’t make a single move to help Aaron Rodgers.

Multiple insiders pointed out for several weeks that the goal was to acquire a No. 2 wide receiver, with names like Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, and even Jaylen Waddle on the list of possible targets. Despite all that buzz, there was no big splash, and all the confidence remains in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson.

Although there were no trades for the Steelers, that doesn’t mean they can’t make moves for free agents, especially through the practice squad. That’s why, just hours after the deadline, Pittsburgh has snatched a player who was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who did Steelers just sign?

The Steelers are signing Brodric Martin from the Chiefs’ practice squad, according to a report from Aaron Wilson. It would be Pittsburgh’s first move after the trade deadline.

The defensive tackle hadn’t received an opportunity with the Chiefs this season, and it’s worth noting that he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Did Steelers sign a wide receiver?

Yes. Before the trade deadline, the Steelers signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was once Aaron Rodgers’ teammate with the Green Bay Packers. However, Mike Tomlin downplayed the importance of that move, noting it was only for the practice squad.