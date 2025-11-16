Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ message to Mike Tomlin after star quarterback suffered injury during game between Steelers and Bengals

Mike Tomlin responded on whether he was able to speak with Aaron Rodgers about his left wrist injury that occurred in the Week 11 game between the Steelers and Bengals.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin confirmed that he was able to speak with Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback suffered a left wrist injury during the Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

“I was (able to talk with Rodgers after his injury). He was excited about the win. I just talked to him, but that’s all we talked about. We didn’t talk about his injury. We talked about the significance of the win.”

According to a report by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the former Super Bowl champion has a small fracture but won’t be out for long. Adam Schefter noted that he could miss the game against the Bears but return in two weeks to face the Bills.

Advertisement

What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury?

Aaron Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury during the first half of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback expressed discomfort in his hand before halftime and did not return to the field for the second half.

The final diagnosis on the severity will be known this Monday, although the quarterback reportedly told people close to him that he will be back soon and that the situation is not a season-ending injury.

Advertisement

The Steelers have a 6-4 record with a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. Their remaining games this season are against the Bears, Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Browns, and a rematch with John Harbaugh’s team in Week 18.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Steelers after win against Bengals in Week 11

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Steelers after win against Bengals in Week 11

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers has reportedly avoided season ending injury with Steelers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly avoided season ending injury with Steelers

Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Steelers after win over Bengals
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Steelers after win over Bengals

Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Mason Rudolph taking over as Steelers starting quarterback
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Mason Rudolph taking over as Steelers starting quarterback

Shedeur Sanders mocked by Ravens star who did his celebration after sacking the Browns QB
NFL

Shedeur Sanders mocked by Ravens star who did his celebration after sacking the Browns QB

Better Collective Logo