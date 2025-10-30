Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers before blockbuster game against Colts in Week 9

Aaron Rodgers was very clear in stating that it is not a time for panic with the Pittsburgh Steelers despite another loss to the Green Bay Packers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was very clear in stating that it is not yet time for a rallying of the troops after the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second consecutive loss against the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback assures that some things are working, and that they simply need to adjust the areas where the team is falling short.

“I don’t know if we need to do that (rally the troops). I think you got to stay the course. We lost a tough one in Cincinnati on a short week and we played a good football team and had many chances to, you know, get things going (against Green Bay). We were up 16-7 at halftime. Our defense was playing well. Offensively, we’ve done a good job I think, ending some halves with points, but, we haven’t scored on the first possession of the second half.”

Now, the Steelers will face another huge challenge at home against the Indianapolis Colts, who have had an impressive start to the season with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. For many experts, Shane Steichen’s team is the favorite in the AFC, even above the Kansas City Chiefs.

Are the Steelers making the playoffs?

The Steelers can still make the playoffs, as they control their destiny to win the AFC North with a 4–3 record. However, their schedule is brutal, with games against the Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, and two matchups with the Baltimore Ravens.

By the way, even with a 2–5 record, the Ravens are currently favorites to win the division because their remaining schedule is one of the easiest in the NFL. In addition, John Harbaugh’s team has finally gotten Lamar Jackson back.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message about Steelers’ defense after loss against Packers

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message about Steelers’ defense after loss against Packers

What is the problem with the Steelers?

The defense is the main problem for the Pittsburgh Steelers, although Aaron Rodgers also admitted that there is one aspect of the offense that needs improvement. The quarterback said they are failing to capitalize and execute during the final minutes of the first half and, above all, on the first offensive drive of the second half.

“When you’re deferring and you’re expecting to have a chance to double up, so to speak, that’s what changes the game. Middle eight of the game. We haven’t played well in the second four.”

NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms if Steelers will fire defensive coordinator Teryl Austin

NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms if Steelers will fire defensive coordinator Teryl Austin

