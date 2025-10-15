Aaron Rodgers will face Joe Flacco in a showdown between quarterbacks over 40 years old when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals. For this reason, humorously, social media has dubbed the game as the Icy Hot Bowl.

In response to the surprising buzz that has been generated, this was Rodgers’ reaction. “I think it’s great for all the old guys. I’ve known Joe for a long time. He’s been great coming to my charity event. He’s been a great ambassador for the league. He’s had a great career and it’s fun that we’re both still playing. I’ve just always enjoyed watching him throw the ball. He’s got one of the prettiest balls, tight spiral, great deep ball thrower. He is one of the kind of old school 2000s or 90s prototypical quarterback. The big guys who had the big arms. I’ve always enjoyed watching Joe play and have a lot of respect for him and his game.”

Flacco and Rodgers have both won the Super Bowl in their historic careers, and despite the rise of many young quarterbacks, they remain two key figures in the NFL. Joe was just traded from the Browns to the Bengals to save Cincinnati’s season, while Aaron has positioned Pittsburgh as a playoff contender in the AFC.

How old is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old. Because of this, it’s very rare nowadays for him to have games against other quarterbacks over 40, like Joe Flacco. However, with improvements in medicine and sports science, the Steelers quarterback believes there will be more matchups with this age characteristic in the future.

“It’s possible. Obviously, there’s a lot more conversation and money spent by guys on their bodies in the offseason over the years as I’ve seen the training during my off seasons. It’s definitely different, but, there is one key component and that’s consistency. In order to keep playing at an advanced age, you have to have some level of consistency to give you the opportunities. Joe’s done it and I’ve done it.”

When was the last time 40-year-old NFL quarterbacks NFL faced each other?

The last time two 40-year-old quarterbacks faced each other in the NFL was in the 2020 season with Tom Brady and Drew Brees. In that game, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3.

Surprisingly, Brady threw four interceptions in that game, while Brees shined with the Saints, throwing three touchdown passes. Now, Rodgers and Flacco join this exclusive list.

