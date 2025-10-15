Aaron Rodgers is not happy about facing a short week with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he has impressive numbers in games played on that day in his career, a 13-5 record and nearly 5,000 yards, the quarterback said it’s not good for players’ recovery and that it’s just an idea by Roger Goodell and the NFL to keep making money.

“Thursday is all about the league and making money. We understand that. It used to be just Thanksgiving Thursdays and they added obviously the Thursday games. So, we know what it’s all about, but, it’s the same for everybody. Everybody’s got at least one of these. So, we just suck it up, go on the road, take care of business and we’ll get a little break.”

The Steelers defeated the Browns at home last Sunday and will have to play in Cincinnati this Thursday. After that, the schedule gives them three tough opponents in consecutive weeks: the Packers, Colts, and Chargers. That stretch could show whether they’re truly Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the Steelers next game?

The Steelers’ next game will be this Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals and, unless the NFL decides to flex another one of their games, they won’t have another matchup on that day of the week. Because of that, Rodgers chose to look on the bright side: get a win and then enjoy a sort of mini bye.

“Well, I feel like, you know, today is like a tough day because usually you feel different on Tuesday than you did on Monday. And for most of us, especially us over 30, by Wednesday you start feeling better. I think we all just kind of suck it up. No excuses and go out there knowing there’s a reward at the end of this, which is a few days off.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin issues key warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win against Browns

Can Thursday night games get flexed?

Yes. The NFL can flex Thursday Night Games between Week 14 and Week 16. The big change for this season is that now the switch can be made with only 21 days’ notice, whereas before it had to be confirmed 28 days in advance.