Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs need Patrick Mahomes to have his wide receiver group healthy if they want a real chance to compete for another Super Bowl. That’s why Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury in Brazil seemed to complicate those plans.

Worthy collided with Travis Kelce while running a route in the game against the Chargers, and after the brutal sequence, the worst was feared regarding the final diagnosis. However, a new report from Ian Rapoport has brought a lot of optimism to the Chiefs.

“My understanding is Xavier Worthy is looking good to play next week for the Chiefs and if he does so, he will do it with a fully torn labrum and a harness. It sounds crazy, but it’s something that several NFL players do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Xavier Worthy playing for Chiefs?

Xavier Worthy will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 against the New York Giants. It’s a massive update for Patrick Mahomes’ offense, especially considering that Rashee Rice is suspended for three games.

Injuries and suspensions have been the biggest obstacles for Mahomes’ unit. In a striking fact, the quarterback has never had all three of his top wide receiver weapons—Rice, Worthy, and Hollywood Brown—available in the same game.

Advertisement