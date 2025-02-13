Travis Kelce lost the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that result could have a significant impact on his future. According to James Palmer, the tight end is leaning toward retirement.

“I contacted a couple of people in the organization on Sunday morning. I wanted to know about the speeches and they were like: ‘Well, Travis cried, but he cried last year.’ So, I was trying to get a gage on his speech to the team on Saturday night and I was just like: ‘What’s your gut?’ They were both like: ‘My gut tells me this is it, but he hasn’t said anything in either direction to anybody here.’ The people in the building believe he has lost a step, but they still believe that he can completely play.”

Kelce had the opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes, and that would have been the perfect way to say goodbye to football. However, with the bitter taste of defeat, there is still no final decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Travis Kelce retire from football?

Travis Kelce has not confirmed his retirement yet, and although he mentioned before the Super Bowl that he felt fit to keep playing, James Palmer revealed to Kay Adams the part of the tight end’s speech that has caused a lot of uncertainty inside the Chiefs organization.

“We know he loves coming to work, we know he actually really enjoys being here in the building, but he mentioned that one part where he’s like: I don’t want to half-ass it at all. He practices as hard as anybody. And he doesn’t feel like like if he doesn’t practice hard and practice that way, he’s not giving everything to the team and everything to himself.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss against Eagles

Of course, Travis Kelce’s life off the field will also be a very important factor. The star is 35 years old, could easily monetize without being active, and is in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

“There’s so much on the other side as well. I think there’s just a lot really on his shoulders in what’s next. Do you keep playing because it’s what you know? This is a massive decision and it’s a massive decision for the future of the organization. Tyreek Hill leaving was one thing, this is a completely other thing for Patrick and Andy Reid.”

Advertisement