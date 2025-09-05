Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that, in addition to the already known absence of Jalen Royals for the game against the Chargers, the team could also be without defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

All week long, Omar has been a limited participant in the Chiefs’ practices, and that complicates his availability for the highly anticipated Week 1 matchup in Brazil, which could be key in determining who wins the AFC West this season.

Patrick Mahomes will try to return to the Super Bowl after the painful loss to the Eagles. Back in 2024, injuries were an obstacle that made things very difficult in that failed attempt at a three-peat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Chiefs?

In addition to the already confirmed injury to Jalen Royals, the Chiefs also included names such as Jack Cochrane (LB), Kristian Fulton (CB), Jared Wiley (TE), Jawaan Taylor (T), and Drue Tranquill (LB) in their final injury report.

However, all of them are expected to be recovered in time for Friday’s game and, according to several reports, the only significant absence against the Chargers would be Royals.

Advertisement