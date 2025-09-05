Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs could lose Patrick Mahomes teammate with injury for game against Chargers in Brazil

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose another key Patrick Mahomes teammate for the highly anticipated game against the Chargers in Brazil.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that, in addition to the already known absence of Jalen Royals for the game against the Chargers, the team could also be without defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

All week long, Omar has been a limited participant in the Chiefs’ practices, and that complicates his availability for the highly anticipated Week 1 matchup in Brazil, which could be key in determining who wins the AFC West this season.

Patrick Mahomes will try to return to the Super Bowl after the painful loss to the Eagles. Back in 2024, injuries were an obstacle that made things very difficult in that failed attempt at a three-peat.

Advertisement

Who got injured with Chiefs?

In addition to the already confirmed injury to Jalen Royals, the Chiefs also included names such as Jack Cochrane (LB), Kristian Fulton (CB), Jared Wiley (TE), Jawaan Taylor (T), and Drue Tranquill (LB) in their final injury report.

However, all of them are expected to be recovered in time for Friday’s game and, according to several reports, the only significant absence against the Chargers would be Royals.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
How many fans are attending the Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil today, September 5?
NFL

How many fans are attending the Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil today, September 5?

Why are the Chiefs and Chargers playing Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season in Brazil?
NFL

Why are the Chiefs and Chargers playing Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season in Brazil?

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes send a special message to Brazilian fans
NFL

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes send a special message to Brazilian fans

Geno Smith’s key weapon warns the NFL about role on the Raiders
NFL

Geno Smith’s key weapon warns the NFL about role on the Raiders

Better Collective Logo