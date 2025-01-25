Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being very close to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, Andy Reid admitted that he doesn’t feel any extra pressure ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. That was part of the message to his players.

“Just be themselves. Go play and be themselves. It feels different than a regular game because you know that you’re in the championship game, but, at the same time, we try to keep things as consistent as you can. I don’t know if it’s a pressure, I think you’re just excited to get going. Just like the players will be excited to get going. It’s great competition when you get to this level. That’s why you’re in the business. Best against the best.”

Reid once again has to make one of the most important decisions of the season regarding who will be the starting left tackle, arguably the position that has caused the most trouble in trying to prevent sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

Who will be starting left tackle for Chiefs against Bills?

Despite DJ Humphries being off the injury report all week, Andy Reid confirmed that he will place his full trust in Joe Thuney as the starting left tackle for the game against the Bills.

“We’ve been rotating him again, which we do in practice, but he’ll probably end up being the same. Yeah.” Thuney has been an All-Pro guard throughout his career, but injuries and the performance of certain players led Reid to move him to a different position to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.

