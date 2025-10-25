Trending topics:
NFL

NFL confirms punishment for Patrick Mahomes’ star teammate with hefty fine after Chiefs win against Raiders

One of Patrick Mahomes' most important teammates has received a hefty fine after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Raiders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL has fined Xavier Worthy $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes led the AFC defending champions to a convincing 31-0 victory.

The penalty for Worthy was given for an action that occurred with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter. It was taunting, as the Chiefs’ player tossed the ball toward the head of cornerback Darnay Holmes. By the way, there was no flag in that sequence.

Xavier was the only player fined from the Chiefs, who, now with a full wide receiver corps after Rashee Rice’s return, once again look like Super Bowl contenders.

What’s the Chiefs’ record?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 4-3 record and are currently in third place in the AFC West. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are in first place with a 5-2 record, followed by the Chargers, who improved to 5-3 with their victory last Thursday over the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite this situation, the Chiefs are favored to win the division and also to reach the Super Bowl as the AFC representative. A massive shift after a season start full of uncertainty.

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after impressive win against Raiders

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
