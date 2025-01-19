Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes big admission about Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs greatness after win against Texans in playoffs

After a hard-fought playoff win against the Texans, Travis Kelce opened up about what makes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs truly unstoppable.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce was the key offensive factor for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. In a legendary fashion, one of the greatest tight ends of all time now has nine postseason games with 100 yards (NFL record). During an interview with ESPN, he explained how his mindset shifts when the playoffs arrive.

“I feel like if you’re going to step out here on the football field, you always got something to prove. You know, I wish it was just something like a flip of the switch and that I could just turn it on like that, but I think it was everybody in that building all week long. Really the past two or three weeks figuring out how to get our bodies the best rest and be ready for the playoffs and a run like this. We came out firing on all cylinders and it felt really good.”

Now, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are just two victories away from achieving something that seemed impossible in football history: winning the Super Bowl three years in a row.

What did Travis Kelce say about Patrick Mahomes?

Although Patrick Mahomes’ numbers were not spectacular against the Texans, Travis Kelce praised how the star quarterback understands that the key to winning championships is delivering in clutch moments. Just like the 11-yard pass to the tight end in the fourth quarter.

“He puts in so much work from the mental aspect throughout the week and then on top of that while we’re out on the field, he makes sure he gets all the throws. I just try to match that energy for him and try and be there for him all the time because it’s Patrick Mahomes man. Anything can happen at any point in time.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

