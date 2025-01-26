Ben Roethlisberger responded in an exclusive interview with Gerry Dulac who should be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in the 2025 season. According to the legendary player, the decision is between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as the team is not just “a quarterback away” from winning the Super Bowl.

“If Russ is willing to take a lower deal for less money, I’d go with Russ. If not, I don’t think it’s an issue to give Justin a shot. Why not? Let him be in the same system for another year. Give him a chance. What’s the worst that happens?”

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make a very important decision in the coming weeks because Wilson and Fields will become free agents. The salary cap makes it practically impossible to keep both, and now time is running out, as Russ has been rumored as an option for the Raiders with Pete Carroll.

Will Russell Wilson get contract extension from Pittsburgh Steelers?

If Russell Wilson demands a very high amount for a contract extension, Ben Roethlisberger pointed out that the Steelers’ Plan B wouldn’t be bad. Justin Fields would stay at a lower cost, and that money could help strengthen the rest of the team.

“If you go with Justin, you pay him less money than Russ, you save some money, and if it goes well, you’ve got a guy who plays well. If it doesn’t go well, you’re right back where you are now and you can draft a guy.”

