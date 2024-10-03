Trending topics:
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes big shot at referees after very controversial call in Steelers vs Colts

Ben Roethlisberger was really upset with NFL referees after watching the game between the Steelers and Colts.

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger was the last quarterback who gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a Super Bowl win. After his retirement, the legend has been very active talking about the NFL in his podcast called Footbahlin.

Last weekend, Big Ben decided to be on attendance for the game between the Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a very controversial ending.

Pittsburgh were trying to stay undefeated, but, one call from the referees might have changed the outcome. As a consequence, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only ones with a 4-0 record in the AFC.

What happened with the referees in Steelers vs Colts?

During the fourth quarter, Minkah Fitzpatrick tried to cover a ball thrown by Joe Flacco to Adonai Mitchell. The pass was too high, but, the Steelers’ safety made contact with the wide receiver as he couldn’t stop his inertia.

So, when the referees saw Minkah delivering the hit on Mitchell, they thought it was a personal foul. A few seconds later, every replay showed there was no contact at all with the head.

As a consequence, the Indianapolis Colts kept the drive alive and scored a touchdown to put the score 24-10. Although the Steelers stormed back, it wasn’t enough, This was Roethlisberger’s take on the matter.

“It was an atrocious call. Minkah, you are exactly right. You play the game the right way. You care about players safety. You care about the rules and the integrity of the game. I thought that was a good hit. He hit him with the shoulder. I don’t think he launched. He bounced off him. That changed the game. That’s a huge play. It’s a shame that they don’t get that fixed. I’m sorry, Minkah.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

