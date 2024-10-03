Ben Roethlisberger was really upset with NFL referees after watching the game between the Steelers and Colts.

Ben Roethlisberger was the last quarterback who gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a Super Bowl win. After his retirement, the legend has been very active talking about the NFL in his podcast called Footbahlin.

Last weekend, Big Ben decided to be on attendance for the game between the Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a very controversial ending.

Pittsburgh were trying to stay undefeated, but, one call from the referees might have changed the outcome. As a consequence, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only ones with a 4-0 record in the AFC.

What happened with the referees in Steelers vs Colts?

During the fourth quarter, Minkah Fitzpatrick tried to cover a ball thrown by Joe Flacco to Adonai Mitchell. The pass was too high, but, the Steelers’ safety made contact with the wide receiver as he couldn’t stop his inertia.

So, when the referees saw Minkah delivering the hit on Mitchell, they thought it was a personal foul. A few seconds later, every replay showed there was no contact at all with the head.

As a consequence, the Indianapolis Colts kept the drive alive and scored a touchdown to put the score 24-10. Although the Steelers stormed back, it wasn’t enough, This was Roethlisberger’s take on the matter.

“It was an atrocious call. Minkah, you are exactly right. You play the game the right way. You care about players safety. You care about the rules and the integrity of the game. I thought that was a good hit. He hit him with the shoulder. I don’t think he launched. He bounced off him. That changed the game. That’s a huge play. It’s a shame that they don’t get that fixed. I’m sorry, Minkah.”

