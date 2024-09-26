Trending topics:
NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Justin Fields situation with Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Belichick spoke about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback situation between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Bill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesBill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Bill Belichick faced the Pittsburgh Steelers many times during his illustrious career as head coach in the NFL. It was a glorious era for the AFC with Super Bowl caliber quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

A few years later, the scenario is totally different for Pittsburgh. After the retirement of Big Ben, Mike Tomlin hasn’t found the answer at the most important position in football. That’s why the team’s front office went all in to sign Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Now, in a promising start of the 2024 season, the Steelers have a 3-0 record and might be a dark horse to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the Steelers starting quarterback?

Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Although there’s been some controversy as Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to name a permanent starter, Bill Belichick explained in The Pat McAfee Show why there’s nothing to worry about.

“Pittsburgh might have the best quarterback situation in the league. You have an experienced guy (Russell Wilson) coming behind Fields if they need him. They’re playing well as a team, but, again, there’s a long way to go. I think Arthur Smith is one of the best offensive coaches in the league and he’s really doing a nice job with the way they’re using Justin Fields.”

Of course, Belichick’s words have sparked a massive debate considering there are other names like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. However, at least from a No.1 and No.2 perspective in the roster, the Steelers might a huge advantage regarding depth.

