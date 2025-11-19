Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns confirm who will be starting quarterback between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel against Raiders in Week 12

Kevin Stefanski announced his final decision on who will be the Browns' starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders, given the situation the team is facing with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced his decision after it was confirmed that Dillon Gabriel remains in the concussion protocol.

“Shedeur is going to start at quarterback. Dillon is still in the concussion protocol. He is improving. Obviously, we got to put a plan together for all of our players. Our offense, our defense and our special teams. Plan of attack to give our guys a chance to go execute and play fast. That’s the goal.”

Once again, the Browns have fallen behind in the AFC North race and have almost no chance to compete with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens for the division. So, the rest of the season is essentially an evaluation of their future as a franchise with either Gabriel or Sanders leading the way.

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns against the Raiders in Week 12. Although he already saw action in the loss to the Ravens, this will officially be his first start as an NFL player.

Due to the lack of reps with the first team, Shedeur had a very poor performance in that loss against Baltimore last Sunday: 4 of 16 passes completed for 47 yards and one interception. Despite that, Kevin Stefanski is confident that with a full week of work, they can give him the best chance to succeed.

Advertisement

“You’re always trying to do that with all your players. Make sure that they’re comfortable and it’s not different with Shedeur. You want to make sure that all the concepts are things that he feels confident in. Obviously, having been around him over the months, you get a good sense of the things that fit his eye so to speak. So, definitely want to lean into those type of things and he’s working very hard.”

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message amid Browns’ starting quarterback situation

see also

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message amid Browns’ starting quarterback situation

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Roquan Smith hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh rookie reminder after beating Browns
NFL

Roquan Smith hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh rookie reminder after beating Browns

Cleveland Browns find a classy player in Shedeur Sanders despite subdued debut against Ravens
NFL

Cleveland Browns find a classy player in Shedeur Sanders despite subdued debut against Ravens

Shedeur Sanders mocked by Ravens star who did his celebration after sacking the Browns QB
NFL

Shedeur Sanders mocked by Ravens star who did his celebration after sacking the Browns QB

LeBron James jokes about the current shape of his son Bronny following Lakers’ season debut
NBA

LeBron James jokes about the current shape of his son Bronny following Lakers’ season debut

Better Collective Logo