Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced his decision after it was confirmed that Dillon Gabriel remains in the concussion protocol.

“Shedeur is going to start at quarterback. Dillon is still in the concussion protocol. He is improving. Obviously, we got to put a plan together for all of our players. Our offense, our defense and our special teams. Plan of attack to give our guys a chance to go execute and play fast. That’s the goal.”

Once again, the Browns have fallen behind in the AFC North race and have almost no chance to compete with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens for the division. So, the rest of the season is essentially an evaluation of their future as a franchise with either Gabriel or Sanders leading the way.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns against the Raiders in Week 12. Although he already saw action in the loss to the Ravens, this will officially be his first start as an NFL player.

Due to the lack of reps with the first team, Shedeur had a very poor performance in that loss against Baltimore last Sunday: 4 of 16 passes completed for 47 yards and one interception. Despite that, Kevin Stefanski is confident that with a full week of work, they can give him the best chance to succeed.

“You’re always trying to do that with all your players. Make sure that they’re comfortable and it’s not different with Shedeur. You want to make sure that all the concepts are things that he feels confident in. Obviously, having been around him over the months, you get a good sense of the things that fit his eye so to speak. So, definitely want to lean into those type of things and he’s working very hard.”

