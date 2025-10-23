Shedeur Sanders has not been able to make his NFL debut during the 2025 season, and after the Cleveland Browns got a key victory over the Miami Dolphins, the possibility of him becoming the team’s starting quarterback looks increasingly unlikely due to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s preference for Dillon Gabriel.

Despite this situation, Shedeur remains undeterred and, after several days of silence, shared an emotional message on social media. “The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my life. I’m able to persevere through trials because I come from a family built on morals, values, and unshakable principles.”

The rookie was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft by teams like the Giants or the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he fell all the way to the fifth round and has ended up behind Gabriel on the depth chart. Meanwhile, another star from that class, Jaxson Dart, is shining in New York after getting his opportunity. A very difficult situation for Shedeur to process.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Cleveland Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns, as Dillon Gabriel has solidified his position as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Obviously, following Joe Flacco’s departure, the big step forward is that he is now officially the backup, but only an injury to his teammate will give him playing time.

“Growing up, I had access to a lot, and maybe without my understanding shaped my world view, but I’ve realized that peace, purpose, and faith can’t be bought. They have to be built. True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing. GOD’s pace protects what your purpose will one day require.”

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making with the Browns?

Shedeur Sanders is making $1.15 million per season after signing a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Having fallen to the fifth round, that amount is very low compared to Jaxson Dart, who, as a first-round pick, has a four-year, $17 million deal with the Giants.