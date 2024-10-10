NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes something clear to HC Kevin Stefanski amid slow start

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to get off to a good start this 2024 NFL season, with a 1-4 record and three consecutive losses. Kevin Stefanski‘s side have conceded 20 points or more in each of their four defeats, so a pep talk from a key figure such as quarterback Deshaun Watson is needed to boost morale.

The 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders set off alarm bells for the Browns. In that performance, Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His throws failed to make a significant impact on the opposing defense, prompting the quarterback to speak out about the playbook.

“We believe in Kevin, he’s been doing play calls for multiple years in his league. There’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best player-caller in the league”, Watson strongly clarified to Cleveland.com about Stefanski.

“As the overall leader of this offense, I have to make sure that everybody is there so that we can execute the plays that he calls for, so that we can show that he’s the guy that we believe in and that the world and the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best in the game,” sentenced Watson.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Watson remains focused on his time with the Browns, despite rumors of a possible trade that would be complicated by his significant salary. This season, the 29-year-old quarterback has completed 106 of 176 passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Browns will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.