Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes something clear to HC Kevin Stefanski amid slow start

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sent a clear message to head coach Kevin Stefanski after a difficult start to the 2024 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
© Photo by Jason Miller/Getty ImagesCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Ignacio Cairola

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to get off to a good start this 2024 NFL season, with a 1-4 record and three consecutive losses. Kevin Stefanski‘s side have conceded 20 points or more in each of their four defeats, so a pep talk from a key figure such as quarterback Deshaun Watson is needed to boost morale.

The 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders set off alarm bells for the Browns. In that performance, Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His throws failed to make a significant impact on the opposing defense, prompting the quarterback to speak out about the playbook.

“We believe in Kevin, he’s been doing play calls for multiple years in his league. There’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best player-caller in the league”, Watson strongly clarified to Cleveland.com about Stefanski.

Advertisement

“As the overall leader of this offense, I have to make sure that everybody is there so that we can execute the plays that he calls for, so that we can show that he’s the guy that we believe in and that the world and the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best in the game,” sentenced Watson.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Deshaun Watson’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Watson remains focused on his time with the Browns, despite rumors of a possible trade that would be complicated by his significant salary. This season, the 29-year-old quarterback has completed 106 of 176 passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

NFL News: Browns make final decision regarding Deshaun Watson&#039;s future

see also

NFL News: Browns make final decision regarding Deshaun Watson's future

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Browns will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts reveals the key to win Game 5 against the Padres
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts reveals the key to win Game 5 against the Padres

Where to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NBA News: Former champion with LeBron James on Lakers makes bold decision to retire
NBA

NBA News: Former champion with LeBron James on Lakers makes bold decision to retire

Where to watch French Guiana vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch French Guiana vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo