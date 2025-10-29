Trending topics:
NFL

Vikings add Super Bowl champion behind JJ McCarthy after Carson Wentz’s injury

With Carson Wentz sidelined by injury, the Minnesota Vikings have added a former Super Bowl champion to serve as JJ McCarthy’s new teammate.

By Matías Persuh

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings continue to spiral with injuries at the quarterback position, and this time it’s veteran Carson Wentz who’s been hit. Looking ahead — and wanting to ensure JJ McCarthy has an experienced supporter — Kevin O’Connell’s squad has brought in a former Super Bowl champion.

John Wolford — who hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy alongside Matthew Stafford’s Rams — is joining the Vikings’ practice squad. From here on out, Minnesota isn’t leaving anything to chance.

*Developing story…

