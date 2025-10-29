Vikings add Super Bowl champion behind JJ McCarthy after Carson Wentz’s injury

The Minnesota Vikings continue to spiral with injuries at the quarterback position, and this time it’s veteran Carson Wentz who’s been hit. Looking ahead — and wanting to ensure JJ McCarthy has an experienced supporter — Kevin O’Connell’s squad has brought in a former Super Bowl champion.
John Wolford — who hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy alongside Matthew Stafford’s Rams — is joining the Vikings’ practice squad. From here on out, Minnesota isn’t leaving anything to chance.
*Developing story…
