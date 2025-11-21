CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were disciplined by head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders. Both were sidelined for the team’s first offensive series.

According to a report from Calvin Watkins, this is what Lamb said about it, firmly denying the rumors claiming he was seen vomiting at 7:30 in the morning on gameday. “I was out a little late after curfew. That’s a disrespect to even suggest that. I know how to hold my liquor.”

Dak Prescott leads one of the best offenses in the NFL thanks to having two star wide receivers like Lamb and Pickens. However, ever since his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, George’s behavior on and off the field has been a source of controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Cowboys bench CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens?

The Cowboys benched CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the first offensive series of the game against the Raiders because both missed curfew on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Another report from Clarence Hill Jr. supports what Lamb told Watkins.

“CeeDee Lamb told me he was not down stairs throwing up a 7:30 a.m. in the morning as many rumors have suggested. He said he can hold his liquor better than that. He did acknowledge he missed curfew with George Pickens and that’s why they were benched for the opening drive against the Raiders. He said they were at Red Rock where they had dinner at the steakhouse.”

Advertisement

After the controversy in Las Vegas, the Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A loss to the defending Super Bowl champions would practically knock them out of the playoff race.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

Will Cowboys give George Pickens a contract extension?

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys intend to give George Pickens a contract extension, although they haven’t been very explicit about it publicly. The big problem they face is that they already pay Dak Prescott $60 million per season and Lamb $34 million per year.

Advertisement

CeeDee wants Pickens to stay in Dallas because of the great relationship they’ve built. “I have the most confidence that we’re going to keep him. I’m sure that he wants to be here with how much fun he’s having and everything that he’s accomplished on the field. For us, as his teammates, it’s pretty clear. We want you to be back. That’s my dog. We’re having a great time. It’s amazing, man. We feed off one another and he gets us going. He understands that. He knows that. The energy and everything he does on the field and off the field. The list could go on and on.”