NFL News: Chad Johnson issues warning to Deebo Samuel after his trade request from the 49ers

Deebo Samuel appears to be nearing the end of his time with the San Francisco 49ers after reportedly requesting a trade to continue his career elsewhere. His decision has sparked a wave of reactions, including a strong warning from former NFL star Chad Johnson about the potential risks of leaving.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Nightcap Show, Johnson cautioned Samuel about the uncertainty that comes with changing teams. “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. It’s not always greener on the other side, and hopefully, he doesn’t find that out, but if he goes to the wrong place, he will.” The former wide receiver warned that Samuel’s trade request could ultimately derail his career.

Developing story…