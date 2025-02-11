Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chad Johnson issues warning to Deebo Samuel after his trade request from the 49ers

Deebo Samuel is seeking a quick departure from the 49ers despite several strong seasons with the team. However, Chad Johnson reminded him that leaving the franchise that helped shape his career won’t necessarily lead to an easier path forward.

By Richard Tovar

Deebo Samuel of the 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesDeebo Samuel of the 49ers

Deebo Samuel appears to be nearing the end of his time with the San Francisco 49ers after reportedly requesting a trade to continue his career elsewhere. His decision has sparked a wave of reactions, including a strong warning from former NFL star Chad Johnson about the potential risks of leaving.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Nightcap Show, Johnson cautioned Samuel about the uncertainty that comes with changing teams. “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. It’s not always greener on the other side, and hopefully, he doesn’t find that out, but if he goes to the wrong place, he will.” The former wide receiver warned that Samuel’s trade request could ultimately derail his career.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Eagles to open 2025 NFL season at home against one of eight teams
NFL

Eagles to open 2025 NFL season at home against one of eight teams

NBA News: Mavericks’ Jason Kidd shares more details about Anthony Davis’ injury
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks’ Jason Kidd shares more details about Anthony Davis’ injury

Cooper DeJean among 9 Eagles rookies earning Super Bowl rings in first season
NFL

Cooper DeJean among 9 Eagles rookies earning Super Bowl rings in first season

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals he suggested the idea to change the All-Star format
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals he suggested the idea to change the All-Star format

Better Collective Logo