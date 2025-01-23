Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will face the ultimate test to their three-peat aspirations on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

The Bills were the only team that beat the Chiefs’ starters this season, which makes the upcoming showdown a must-watch for the NFL world. Besides, it’s always exciting to Mahomes against Josh Allen in the postseason.

Even though the two-time defending Super Bowl champs will have home field advantage, Buffalo promises to be a tough opponent. While Allen’s unit often takes much of the limelight, Reid made a strong statement about the Bills’ defense—warning Mahomes and the Chiefs offense about the danger of turnovers.

“They’re one of the best in the league, if not the best,” Reid said about the Bills‘ defense on Thursday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “They do a good job of stripping the ball and or intercepting the ball . . . they’ve got a good scheme that gives them the opportunity to do that.”

Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bills defense held Mahomes last time out, but Reid’s Chiefs dominate in playoff history

Mahomes got picked twice the last time the Chiefs played the Bills, though his second interception came with Kansas City already losing by two scores late in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo won 30-21 in November, ending the Chiefs’ undefeated start to the 2024 NFL season after 11 weeks. But history shows that Reid’s team has so far been unbeatable for Sean McDermott’s side in the postseason.

Mahomes and company boast a 3-0 record against the Bills in the playoffs, with their first meeting dating back to the 2020 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on to beat Buffalo the next two times they met in the playoffs, with Divisional Round wins in 2021 and 2024.

A look at the Bills’ defense numbers compared to Mahomes’ stats in 2024

Reid’s comments about the Bills’ defense are on point, as only the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers (33) forced more turnovers than Buffalo (32) during the 2024 NFL regular season.

It will be a situation to watch for the Chiefs’ offense as the Bills led the league in forced fumbles (16) alongside the Steelers, trailing only four teams in forced interceptions (16).

And while Mahomes improved from a career-worst 14 interceptions in 2023, the Chiefs star turned the ball over 11 times during the regular season. The 36 sacks he took in 2024, however, marked a career-high. Therefore, Reid is right when he warns his players to be careful about the Bills’ defense.