Change is the only constant in life—and in the NFL offseason. If not ask the Kansas City Chiefs, who’ve already seen a player leave Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes for the Chicago Bears after the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman is taking his talents to the Windy City after a brief stint with Reid and Mahomes’ team, having signed for the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024. But he may not be the only one to leave Kansas City for Chicago this summer.

Trey Smith‘s four-year rookie deal with the Chiefs expires this offseason, and unless the team use the franchise tag on him, the guard will be able to explore his options in free agency. And that’s where the Bears could step in.

Bears seen as logical landing spot for Chiefs’ Trey Smith

In a list of the top 50 free agents and their best potential destinations, Matt Bowen of ESPN listed Smith in second place, explaining why the Bears would make sense.

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Trey Smith #65 after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Best team fit: Chicago Bears,” Bowen wrote. “The top interior lineman on the market, Smith would upgrade a critical position of need in Chicago. Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1 percent ranked sixth among guards.

“Plus, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6 and 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes. Bears general manager Ryan Poles could make a splash move to rebuild the front for Ben Johnson’s new offense. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, so this area has to be addressed.”

Needless to say, Smith would give a huge boost to a Bears offensive line that struggled mightily in the 2024 NFL season. Caleb Williams might be a generational talent, but he needs better protection to fulfill his potential.

What the Chiefs need to do to keep Smith with Reid and Mahomes in 2025

The Chiefs can still keep Smith, though. But it won’t come cheap, so it doesn’t look easy. Placing the franchise tag on him would cost the team $25 million, which is $4 million higher than the average annual value of the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Last year, the Eagles reset the market by handing Landon Dickerson a four-year, $84 million contract. The Chiefs have the chance to spend even more to keep Smith, but they have until March 4 to make that decision.

In the event they don’t do something to retain the guard, other NFL teams can approach Smith from March 10. With more than $64m in cap space, the Bears would be in a position to acquire the services of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Even though it wasn’t his best year in the NFL, Smith is still instrumental for a Chiefs’ O-line that struggled to protect Mahomes in 2024, especially on his blindside. His exit would create another problem for Reid, who already has plenty of work to do to fix the left tackle issues that haunted Kansas City last season.