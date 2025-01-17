Andy Reid has built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history with the Kansas City Chiefs. The legendary head coach transformed the franchise by winning the Super Bowl three times in a five-year span.

However, Reid did not achieve all the success alone. The team’s front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, has been instrumental in keeping the franchise as a championship contender despite the significant challenge posed by the salary cap.

The Chiefs have managed to keep stars like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce, building an extraordinary supporting cast around these three cornerstones. Although there were some departures along the way, such as Tyreek Hill or L’Jarius Sneed, they never stopped competing for titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who just left the Chiefs?

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Mike Borgonzi will leave the Kansas City Chiefs to become the new general manager of the Tennessee Titans starting next season. An absolutely well-deserved appointment due to his talent.

“The Titans are hiring Mike Borgonzi as their general manager, per sources. Mike Borgonzi spent the past 16 seasons with the Chiefs, including the past four seasons as assistant GM, and has been part of three Super Bowl championships. Now he heads to Tennessee, where he’ll have the No. 1 pick.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for game against Texans in playoffs

The loss will be a significant blow for the Chiefs, considering that Borgonzi knew the organization inside and out. His growth was remarkable, holding roles such as scout, director of player personnel, director of football operations, and finally assistant general manager.